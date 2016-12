A KANSAS CITY MAN CHARGED IN AN AUGUST SHOOTING OUTSIDE THE CLAYCOMO FORD PLANT IS SET TO APPEAR IN COURT TOMORROW.

25-YEAR-OLD DEONTE BUFFINGTON-HARDY IS SET TO APPEAR IN CLAY COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT AT 1:30 THURSDAY AFTERNOON FOR A HEARING.

BUFFINGTON-HARDY PLEADED NOT GUILTY IN AUGUST TO CHARGES OF FIRST-DEGREE MURDER AND ARMED CRIMINAL ACTION.