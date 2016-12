A PRELIMINARY HEARING IS SET FOR A RICHMOND MAN ACCUSED OF MANSLAUGHTER.

32-YEAR-OLD RYAN PLILER REPORTEDLY FACES CHARGES OF INVOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER, SECOND DEGREE ASSAULT, DRIVING AN UNREGISTERED VEHICLE, AND DRIVING WITHOUT A SEAT BELT.

THE CHARGES STEM FROM AN ACCIDENT THAT RESULTED IN THE DEATH OF PLILER’S FATHER, 57-YEAR-OLD ROBERT PLILER, BACK IN JUNE.

PLILER IS SET TO RETURN TO RAY COUNTY COURT JANUARY 31 AT 10:30 A.M.