SERVICES FOR 83-YEAR-OLD JOSEPHINE ELIZABETH “BETTY” MILLER OF CAMERON WILL BE 11:00 AM, WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 28, 2016 AT THE RIVER OF LIFE CHURCH, CAMERON. NO SCHEDULED VISITATION. CREMATION TO FOLLOW SERVICE. ARRANGEMENTS: POLAND-THOMPSON FUNERAL HOME, CAMERON. ONLINE CONDOLENCES: WWW.POLANDTHOMPSON.COM.