ALBANY APPROVES APRIL FINANCING ISSUE FOR BALLOT

ALBANY’S SCHOOL BOARD VOTED TO PLACE A FINANCING ISSUE ON THE APRIL 2017 BALLOT THAT WOULD FINANCE A BUILDING PROJECT THAT HAS BEEN UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR SEVERAL MONTHS. THE BOARD TOOK THE ACTION DURING THEIR DECEMBER MEETING THIS WEEK. THE DISTRICT HAS UTILIZED THE FACILITIES SOLUTIONS GROUP AND HTK ARCHITECTS IN DEVELOPING THE PROPOSAL. THE LEVY INCREASE WILL REQUIRE A SIMPLE MAJORITY FROM VOTERS. THE INCREASE WOULD ADD 1 DOLLAR AND 20 CENTS TO ALBANY’S CURRENT TAX LEVY. THE DISTRICT PLANS TO HOLD COMMUNITY MEETINGS AND SCHOOL PERSONNEL MEETINGS TO DISCUSS THE ISSUE FURTHER. PRIOR TO THE VOTE, THE BOARD TOOK SOME CONCERNS FROM SHERIFF TIM DAVIS REGARDING THE SAFETY, SECURITY, AND ADA COMPLIANCE FOR ALL DISTRICT FACILITIES. THEY ALSO RECEIVED HEARD SAFETY CONCERNS FROM RETIRED ELEMENTARY AND MIDDLE SCHOOL TEACHER LINDA PLACE. THE ALBANY BOARD APPROVED A SECOND READING OF NEXT YEAR’S SCHOOL CALENDAR. THE BOARD ALSO APPROVED THE RESIGNATION OF KATIE STEWART AS A PRE-K TEACHER AT THE END OF THE 2016-17 SCHOOL YEAR.