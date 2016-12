DRUG PRICING INVESTIGATION REPORT RELEASED

MISSOURI SENATOR CLAIRE MCCASKILL SAYS INFORMATION RELEASED REGARDING DRUG PRICING HAS COME FROM AN EXTENSIVE COMMITTEE ON AGING INVESTIGATION. MCCASKILL SAYS THE REPORT SHOWED THAT FOUR PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES USED A MONOPOLY BUSINESS MODEL TO EXPLOIT MARKET FAILURES. IT ALSO SHOWED HOW COMPANIES ACQUIRED OFF-PATENT, AND PREVIOUSLY AFFORDABLE DRUGS, AND THEN RAISED THEIR PRICES SUDDENLY AND ASTRONOMICALLY AT THE EXPENSE OF PATIENTS. THE AGING COMMITTEE’S INVESTIGATION BEGAN IN NOVEMBER OF 2015 AFTER SEVERAL MEDIA REPORTS DETAILED DRAMATIC DRUG PRICE INCREASES. THE REPORT ALSO INCLUDED POTENTIAL POLICY RESPONSES THAT WOULD INCLUDE A MEASURE TO INCENTIVIZE COMPETITION TO ADDRESS REGULATORY UNCERTAINTY AND SMALL MARKET SIZE, MEASURES TO ENSURE GENERIC COMPETITION, CONSIDER ALLOWED TARGETED TEMPORARY PRESCRIPTION DRUG IMPORTATION TO PROVIDE PROMPT PRICE RELIEF, IMPROVE TRANSPARENCY OF THE HEALTH CARE SYSTEM, AND MOTIVATE THE FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION TO TAKE GREATER ENFORCEMENT ACTION ON DRUG COMPANY MERGERS.