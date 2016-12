SERVICES FOR 81-YEAR-OLD BERNARD LEO CORDOVA WILL BE 10:30 AM, SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31, 2016 AT ST. MUNCHIN CATHOLIC CHURCH, CAMERON. VISITATION: 9-10:00 AM, PRIOR TO THE SERVICE AT THE CHURCH. INURNMENT: ST. MUNCHIN CATHOLIC CEMETERY, CAMERON. MEMORIAL FUND: CAMERON FOOD PANTRY. ARRANGEMENTS: POLAND-THOMPSON FUNERAL HOME, CAMERON. ONLINE CONDOLENCES: WWW.POLANDTHOMPSON.COM.