A VISITATION FOR 66 YEAR OLD JIM JOHNSON OF MOUNT AYR WILL BE HELD FROM 1PM TO 4PM MONDAY AFTERNOON AT THE ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME IN MOUNT AYR WITH A PRAYER AND FLAG PRESENTATION TO FOLLOW AT 4PM. OPEN VIEWING IS MONDAY FROM 12 TO 8PM. AT THE FUNERAL HOME. A MEMORIAL FUND HAS BEEN ESTABLISHED IN HIS NAME TO BE DECIDED LATER.