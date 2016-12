SERVICES FOR 69-YEAR-OLD KAREN S. HAYES OF ALBANY WILL BE 11 A.M. THURSDAY, DECEMBER 29, AT THE ROBERSON-POLLEY CHAPEL, ALBANY, WITH BURIAL IN THE GRANDVIEW CEMETERY, ALBANY. THE FAMILY WILL RECEIVE FRIENDS ONE HOUR PRIOR TO THE SERVICE ON THURSDAY, WHERE FRIENDS MAY CALL ANY TIME AFTER 9 A.M. THURSDAY MORNING.