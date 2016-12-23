Pet of the Week – Wilson

“Hi”, my name is Wilson and I’m a 10 month old chihuahua mix. I am Cooper’s brother. I came to the Puppies for Parole program at CRCC to learn basic obedience and manners. I’m a loving dog that really enjoys people and I bond to my handlers. I am a big furry ball of energy and I love other animals and kids.. I am already neutered, house trained and up to date with shots.

To adopt Wilson, go to www.adoptapet.com and type in the Cameron Zip Code, 64429. Or, if you prefer, you can call Kathy at (816) 752-2295. Thanks to all our listeners, and especially Cameron Veterinary Clinic for the GREAT response to the program!