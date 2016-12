SERVICES FOR 101-YEAR-OLD THELMA MAXINE MEARS OF FAUCETT WILL BE AT 2 P.M. ON TUESDAY, DECEMBER 27, 2016, AT RUPP FUNERAL HOME, WITH REV. BRIAN WILLIAMS OFFICIATING. THE FAMILY WILL RECEIVE FRIENDS FROM 6-8 P.M. ON MONDAY, AT THE RUPP FUNERAL HOME. THE INTERMENT WILL BE AT THE MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY.