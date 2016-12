AMERN GIVEN GREEN LIGHT TO BEGIN BUILDING SOLAR POWER LOCATIONS

THE MISSOURI PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION HAS GIVEN THE GREEN LIGHT TO AMEREN MISSOURI TO BUILD A SERIES OF SMALL SOLAR POWER GENERATION FACILITIES IN THE SHOW-ME STATE.

THE PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION GRANTED AMERN MISSOURI PERMISSION TO BUILD, INSTALL, OWN, OPERATE AND OTHERWISE CONTROL VARIOUS SMALL SOLAR GENERATION FACILITIES IN THEIR SERVICE TERRITORY AS PART OF A PILOT PROGRAM.

IN THE SOLAR PARTNERSHIP PILOT PROGRAM, AMEREN MISSOURI WOULD CONSTRUCT PHOTOVOLTAIC SOLAR EQUIPMENT ON A CUSTOMER’S PREMISES UNDER A LONG-TERM LEASE AGREEMENT. AMEREN WILL RETAIN AND OWN ALL ELECTRICITY AND ASSOCIATED RENEWABLE BENEFITS FROM THE FACILITY.

EFFECTIVELY, EACH SOLAR INSTALLATION WOULD CONSTITUTE A SMALL AMEREN MISSOURI GENERATING UNIT THAT IS CONNECTED TO AMEREN MISSOURI’S ELECTRIC DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM.

ALL AMEREN MISSOURI NON-RESIDENTIAL ELECTRIC CUSTOMERS IN GOOD STANDING MAY PARTICIPATE IN THE PILOT PROGRAM.

AMEREN MISSOURI ANTICIPATES INSTALLING THREE TO FIVE FACILITIES THROUGH THE PILOT PROGRAM, EACH IN RANGE OF BETWEEN 100 KILOWATTS TO 2 MEGAWATTS.

AMEREN MISSOURI SERVES APPROXIMATELY 1.26 MILLION ELECTRIC CUSTOMERS IN MISSOURI.