CAMERON MAN INJURED IN CALDWELL COUNTY ACCIDENT

A CAMERON MAN WAS INJURED IN AN ACCIDENT THIS MORNING IN CALDWELL COUNTY.

THE MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY PATROL SAYS THE ACCIDENT OCCURRED ON SALE BARN ROAD, TWO MILES EAST OF CAMERON, WHEN A VEHICLE DRIVEN BY 81-YEAR-OLD JOHN T. RIFFLE WAS HEADING NORTH.

THE PATROL SAYS RIFFLE FAILED TO TURN PROPERLY GOING AROUND A CURVE AND RAN OFF ONTO A SECONDARY ROAD.

RIFFLE’S VEHICLE TRAVELED OFF THE EAST SIDE OF THAT ROAD, HIT A DITCH, AND OVERTURNED.

HE WAS TAKEN TO CAMERON REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER FOR TREATMENT OF MODERATE INJURIES.

THE PATROL SAYS IT IS UNKNOWN IF RIFFLE WAS WEARING A SEAT BELT AT THE TIME OF THE ACCIDENT.