CAMERON POLICE RELEASE DETAILS OF FATALITY ACCIDENT DECEMBER 22nd

OVER THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND CAMERON POLICE RELEASED DETAILS OF THE FATAL TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENT THAT HAPPENED THURSDAY.

ACCORDING TO THE REPORT, THE TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENT HAPPENED AT ABOUT 1:22 P.M. THURSDAY DECEMBER 22nd ON U.S. HIGHWAY 36 AT THE INTERSECTION WITH BOB F. GRIFFIN ROAD WHEN A VEHICLE WAS STOPPED AT A RED TRAFFIC LIGHT.

POLICE SAY THAT’S WHEN A VEHICLE BEING DRIVEN BY HAMILTON RESIDENT RANDY ALEXANDER RAN INTO THE REAR OF THE FIRST VEHICLE. AUTHORITIES SAY ALEXANDER WAS UNRESPONSIVE WHEN EMERGENCY SERVICE PERSONNEL ARRIVED ON SCENE.

ALEXANDER WAS REMOVED FROM THE VEHICLE, TRANSFERRED TO AN AWAITING AMBULANCE AND TRANSPORTED TO MOSAIC LIFECARE IN ST. JOSEPH, WHERE HE WAS PRONOUNCED DECEASED