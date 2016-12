A CHILLICOTHE WOMAN FACING A FELONY DRUG CHARGE IS SET TO RETURN TO CAROLL COUNTY COURT NEXT MONTH.

37-YEAR-OLD GERI NEWSOM REPORTEDLY FACES CHARGES OF FELONY DRUG DISTRIBUTION.

NEWSOM PLEADED NOT GUILTY IN OCTOBER.

SHE IS SET TO RETURN TO CAROLL COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT JANUARY 10 AT 9:00 A.M.