ST. JOSEPH POLICE ARE ASKING CITIZENS TO AVOID SOUTH 9th STREET FROM THE 1800 THROUGH 2000 BLOCKS AFTER CEMENT DEBRIS BEGAN FALLING FROM THE OVERPASS FOR U.S. HIGHWAY 36.

THE MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION WILL HANDLE THE REPAIRS TO THE OVERPASS, BUT THERE IS NO ANNOUNCED TIMETABLE FOR THE IMPACTED STRETCH OF SOUTH 9th STREET TO REOPEN.