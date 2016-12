FOUR HURT IN TWO CAR CRASH NEAR CHILLICOTHE

A TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENT NEAR CHILLICOTHE MONDAY EVENING LEFT FOUR PEOPLE WITH MINOR INJURIES.

ACCORDING TO THE HIGHWAY PATROL BOTH A 2005 PONTIAC G6, DRIVEN BY 21-YEAR-OLD CHILLICOTHE RESIDENT APRIL D. WHIPPLE, AND A 2014 CHEVY IMPALA, BEING DRIVEN BY 56-YEAR-OLD PRINCETON RESIDENT DAVID L. BUTTMAN, WERE TRAVELING NORTHBOUND ON U.S. HIGHWAY 65 ABOUT ONE MILE NORTH OF CHILLICOTHE AT 5:55 P.M. MONDAY.

THAT’S WHEN THE BUTTMAN VEHICLE SLOWED TO MAKE A RIGHT TURN ONTO COUNTY ROAD 226 AND WAS REAR ENDED BY THE WHIPPLE VEHICLE. THE BUTTMAN VEHICLE WAS PUSHED INTO THE DITCH OFF THE EAST SIDE OF HIGHWAY 65 FACING NORTH.

BOTH BUTTMAN AND HIS WIFE 56-YEAR-OLD JENNIFER BUTTMAN SUFFERED MINOR INJURIES AND WERE TAKEN BY PRIVATE VEHICLE TO HEDRICK MEDICAL CENTER FOR TREATMENT. WHIPPLE AND INFANT EMMA E. O’NEAL SUFFERED MINOR INJURIES AND WERE TAKEN TO HEDRICK MEDICAL CENTER BY CHILLICOTHE AMBULANCE.

ALL FOUR INDIVIDUALS WERE WEARING SEAT BELTS OR SAFETY DEVICES.