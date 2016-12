FROM THE BENCH by Judge Brent Elliott

Circuit Judge R. Brent Elliott’s “From the Bench” is a series of articles designed to provide the public with a better understanding of the judicial system and changes in the law.

LAST MONTH I DISCUSSED HOW PRIVATE CITIZENS CAN BECOME KINSHIP PROVIDERS TO THE BENEFIT OF AREA YOUTH AND 43RD CIRCUIT. THIS ARTICLE WILL DISCUSS REQUISITES FOR BECOMING A RELATIVE CARE PROVIDER. A RELATIVE CARE PROVIDER IS A PERSON RELATED TO A JUVENILE BY BLOOD OR AFFINITY WITHIN THE THIRD DEGREE.

GRANDPARENTS, GREAT-GRANDPARENTS, BROTHERS, SISTERS, HALF-BROTHERS, HALF-SISTERS, STEPPARENTS, STEPBROTHERS, STEPSISTERS, UNCLES, OR AUNTS FREQUENTLY SERVE AS RELATIVE CARE PROVIDERS. RELATIVE CARE IS, THEORETICALLY, THE LEAST RESTRICTIVE FAMILY-LIKE SETTING FOR CHILDREN REQUIRING OUT-OF-HOME PLACEMENT. IT IS THE COURT’S HOPE THAT RELATIVE CARE PLACEMENT WILL REINFORCE THE SOCIAL STATUS THAT COMES FROM BELONGING TO A FAMILY AND THE SENSE OF IDENTITY AND SELF-ESTEEM THAT IS INHERENT IN KNOWING ONE’S FAMILY HISTORY AND CULTURE.

POLICY DICTATES THAT RELATIVE CARE IS THE PLACEMENT OF PREFERENCE. IT WILL BE THE FIRST OPTION UTILIZED UNLESS THE COURT DETERMINES THAT PLACING A FOSTER YOUTH WITH A RELATIVE IS NOT IN THE BEST INTEREST OF THE CHILD. IN EMERGENCY SITUATIONS, A CHILD MAY TEMPORARILY BE PLACED WITH AN UNLICENSED RELATIVE CARE PROVIDER. HOWEVER, IF THE CHILD IS TO REMAIN IN THAT PLACEMENT FOR AN EXTENDED PERIOD, THE PROVIDER MUST BECOME LICENSED.

LICENSING REQUIRES AT LEAST 9 HOURS OF TRAINING AND COMPLETION OF THE APPLICATION PROCESS. THIS INCLUDES PROVIDING REFERENCES, HEALTH AND PSYCHOLOGICAL REPORTS, AND FINGERPRINTING FOR CRIMINAL RECORD AND CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT BACKGROUND CHECKS. THESE AND OTHER LICENSING MEASURES ARE REQUIRED UNDER THE ADAM WALSH PROTECTION AND SAFETY ACT TO INSURE THE SECURITY OF THE MINOR CHILD SUBJECT TO PLACEMENT.

IN ADDITION, CHILDREN’S SERVICE WORKERS WILL CONDUCT “HOME VISITS” TO OBSERVE THE PROVIDER’S INTERACTION WITH THE MINOR CHILD. IF A RELATIVE CARE PROVIDER CHOOSES TO BECOME LICENSED, LICENSING OFFICIALS HAVE 90 DAYS FROM THE DATE THE CHILD WAS PLACED IN THE HOME TO COMPLETE THE LICENSURE PROCESS.IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN BECOMING A RELATIVE CARE PROVIDER, PLEASE CALL (816) 649-1414. LOOK FOR THE NEXT “FROM THE BENCH” WHERE I WILL DISCUSS WHAT IS REQUIRED TO BECOME A FOSTER CARE PROVIDER.

PERSONAL NOTE:

AS THIS ARTICLE GOES TO PRINT THE HOLIDAY SEASON IS COMING TO A CLOSE AND I AM TRAVELLING TO LAUREL, MONTANA, TO ASSIST MY SON CONNOR IN HIS MOVE TO A NEW JOB. HE HAS ACCEPTED A POSITION AS A FEDERAL VETERINARY INSPECTOR FOR THE DURANGO, COLORADO AREA. I NOW KNOW FROM PERSONAL EXPERIENCE OUR CHILDREN GROW UP WAY TOO FAST. WE WAKE UP ONE DAY WISHING WE COULD ROLL BACK THE CLOCK AND SPEND MORE TIME WITH THEM. MY WISH FOR 2017 IS THAT ALL OF US REALIZE OUR CHILDREN ARE THE MOST PRECIOUS GIFT WE WILL EVER RECEIVE – AND THAT WE TREAT THEM AS SUCH. HAVE A BLESSED NEW YEAR!