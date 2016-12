SERVICES FOR 92-YEAR-OLD JUNIOR RAY “J.R.” DANIEL OF PATTONSBURG WILL BE AT 2:00 P.M. FRIDAY, DECEMBER 30 AT ROBERSON FUNERAL HOME, PATTONSBURG, MO. BURIAL WILL FOLLOW IN OAK RIDGE CEMETERY, PATTONSBURG, MO. THE FAMILY WILL RECEIVE FRIENDS FROM 1:00 TO 2:00 P.M. FRIDAY AT THE FUNERAL HOME. MEMORIAL CONTRIBUTIONS MAY BE MADE TO THE PATTONSBURG SENIOR CENTER IN CARE OF ROBERSON FUNERAL HOME.