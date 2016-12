KC WOMAN ARRESTED ON DRUG & DRIVING CHARGES IN CLINTON COUNTY

A KANSAS CITY WOMAN WAS ARRESTED SUNDAY ON DRUG AND DRIVING CHARGES IN CLINTON COUNTY.

THE MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY PATROL SAYS 39-YEAR-OLD TERESA M. SULZBERGER FACES PRELIMINARY CHARGES OF FELONY POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE OF HEROIN, FELONY POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE OF METHADONE, FELONY POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE OF ALPRAZOLAM (XANEX), DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED ON DRUGS, FAILURE TO DRIVE ON THE RIGHT LANE OF A ROADWAY, FAILURE TO YIELD TO AN EMERGENCY VEHICLE, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, AND NOT HAVING A VALID OPERATORS LICENSE.

SULZBERGER WAS TAKEN TO THE CLINTON COUNTY JAIL ON A 24-HOUR HOLD.