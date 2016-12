MAYSVILLE MAN HURT IN ONE CAR ACCIDENT

A MAYSVILLE MAN SUFFERED MODERATE INJURIES IN A ONE VEHICLE ACCIDENT LATE MONDAY NIGHT IN DeKALB COUNTY.

ACCORDING TO A THE ACCIDENT REPORT FROM TROOP H OF THE HIGHWAY PATROL, 29-YEAR-OLD MAYSVILLE RESIDENT BRADLEY R. DRILLER WAS DRIVING A 2001 MERCURY GRAND MARQUIS NORTHBOUND ON MISSOURI HIGHWAY 33 THREE MILES NORTH OF OSBORN WHEN THE VEHICLE WENT OFF THE EAST SIDE OF THE ROADWAY AND DOWN A GRASS EMBANKMENT WHERE IT HIT A TREE.

DRILLER WAS NOT WEARING A SEAT BELT AND SUFFERED MODERATE INJURIES. HE WAS TAKEN BY CAMERON AMBULANCE TO CAMERON REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER FOR TREATMENT.