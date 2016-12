PENNSYLVANIA MAN CHARGED IN I-29 STANDOFF

A PHILADELPHIA MAN HAS BEEN CHARGED IN THE I-29 STANDOFF ON FRIDAY.

25-YEAR-OLD KHRURSHED HAYDAROV FACES A CLASS D FELONY OF MAKING A TERRORISTIC THREAT.

COURT DOCUMENTS SAY AUTHORITIES RESPONDED TO THE REST STOP ON I-29 AFTER MULTIPLE 9-1-1 CALLS WERE MADE OF A MAN POINTING A GUN AT PASSING TRAFFIC.

POLICE DIVERTED TRAFFIC AWAY FROM THE REST STOP AND NEGOTIATED WITH HAYDAROV FOR OVER FOUR HOURS.

COURT DOCUMENTS ALLEGE AUTHORITIES BREACHED THE WINDOW OF HAYDAROV’S TRUCK AND TOOK HIM INTO CUSTODY WITHOUT INCIDENT.

AT THE SCENE, POLICE RECOVERED A PELLET GUN WITH NO ORANGE SAFETY TIP.

POLICE SAY HAYDAROV HAD A BLOOD ALCOHOL LEVEL OF .0381 AT THE TIME OF THE ARREST.

HE REMAINS AT THE PLATTE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER ON A 100-THOUSAND DOLLAR BOND.