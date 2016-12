ST. JOE POLICE DEALING WITH ANOTHER GAS STATION ROBBERY

FOR THE SECOND TIME IN A MATTER OF LESS THAN FOUR DAYS, ST. JOSEPH POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING ANOTHER GAS STATION ROBBERY.

ACCORDING TO A REPORT FROM OUR NEWS PARTNERS AT KQ2 IN ST. JOSEPH, AUTHORITIES THERE ARE INVESTIGATING AFTER THE KWIK STOP NEAR 22nd AND GARFIELD IN ST. JOSEPH WAS THE VICTIM OF A ROBBERY LATE MONDAY NIGHT.

THIS ROBBERY COMES AFTER THREE INDIVIDUALS ROBBED A TREX MART GAS STATION AT GUNPOINT CHRISTMAS EVE.

POLICE THUS FAR HAVE NOT PROVIDED A DESCRIPTION OF ANY SUSPECTS IN THIS LATEST ROBBERY, AND HAVE ALSO NOT YET RELEASED ANY DETAILS ON WHAT, IF ANYTHING WAS TAKEN, OR ANY INJURIES FROM THE INCIDENT.

IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON EITHER INCIDENT, YOU’RE ASKED TO CALL THE ST. JOSEPH POLICE TIPS HOTLINE AT (816) 238-TIPS.