ANOTHER ST. JOE AREA GAS STATION ROBBERY

THE ANDREW COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT IS INVESTIGATING A GAS STATION ROBBERY THEY BELIEVE MAY BE CONNECTED TO A STRING OF SIMILAR CRIMES IN ST. JOSEPH.

AUTHORITIES SAY THE JESSE’S LAST STOP CONVENIENCE STORE LOCATED AT 6101 NORTH BELT HIGHWAY IN COUNTRY CLUB VILLAGE WAS ROBBED AT GUNPOINT TUESDAY MORNING AT 12:41 A.M.

ACCORDING TO THE ANDREW COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT THE STORE CLERK SAYS A WHITE MALE AND TWO BLACK MALES WEARING BANDANNAS AND SKI MASKS ENTERED THE STORE. ONE OF THOSE SUSPECTS WAS WEARING A BLUE HOODIE SWEATSHIRT.

THE SUSPECTS THEN ALLEGEDLY DISPLAYED A WEAPON AND DEMANDED MONEY FROM THE REGISTER. ONE OF THE SUSPECTS ALLEGEDLY FIRED A ROUND FROM HIS GUN, HOWEVER THERE WERE NO REPORTED INJURIES.

THE SUSPECTS THEN FLED THE STORE ON FOOT INTO THE DARK WITH AN UNDETERMINED AMOUNT OF CASH, A FEW CARTONS OF CIGARETTES AND POTATO CHIPS

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ASKED TO CALL THE ANDREW COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE AT 816-324-4114 OR THE ST. JOSEPH TIPS HOTLINE AT 816-238-TIPS.