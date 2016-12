BUCHANAN COUNTY AUTHORITIES SEEK THIRD PERSON IN TUESDAY ACCIDENT

BUCHANAN COUNTY AUTHORITIES ARE SEEKING A PERSON OF INTEREST AFTER A CRASH TUESDAY EVENING.

THE SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT SAYS THE CRASH HAPPENED AROUND 11:00 TUESDAY NIGHT NEAR THE INTERSECTION OF SOUTHWEST 51ST AND U HIGHWAY.

DEPUTIES SAY THREE PEOPLE WERE INVOLVED IN THE SINGLE VEHICLE ACCIDENT, BUT ONLY TWO WERE FOUND AT THE SCENE.

AUTHORITIES DO NOT KNOW IF THE THIRD PERSON WAS INJURED OR WHY THEY LEFT THE SCENE.

REPORTS SAY AUTHORITIES ARE CONDUCTING A DRUG INVESTIGATION IN RELATION TO THE ACCIDENT.