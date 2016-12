HIGHWAY PATROL RELEASES CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY COUNTING PERIOD NUMBERS

THE MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY PATROL HAS RELEASED THEIR FINAL NUMBERS FROM THE CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY COUNTING PERIOD WHICH RAN FROM 6 P.M. FRIDAY DECEMBER 23rd THROUGH MIDNIGHT MONDAY DECEMBER 26th.

THE HIGHWAY PATROL SAYS THEY WORKED 260 TRAFFIC CRASHES DURING THE COUNTING PERIOD, AND IN THOSE ACCIDENTS 86 PEOPLE WERE INJURED AND SIX DIED. TROOPERS ALSO MADE 68 ARRESTS FOR DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED AND 40 DRUG ARRESTS.

IN THE 2015 COUNTING PERIOD TROOPERS WORKED 282 CRASHES WITH 78 INJURIES AND TWO DEATHS, WHILE ARRESTING 47 FOR DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED.

THERE WERE NO BOATING CRASHES OR DROWNINGS OVER THE 2016 COUNTING PERIOD AFTER ONE BOATING ACCIDENT AND 11 PEOPLE DROWNING IN FLOOD WATERS IN 2015.

THE 2016 TRAFFIC FATALITIES OCCURRED IN THE TROOP D, SPRINGFIELD AREA; AND ONE FATALITY OCCURRED IN EACH OF THE TROOP B, MACON, TROOP E, POPLAR BLUFF, AND TROOP G, WILLOW SPRINGS, AREAS.