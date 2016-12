SERVICES FOR JAMES WILLIAM “BRUZZ” COOK OF EAGLEVILLE WILL BE HELD AT 10:00 A.M. THURSDAY, DECEMBER 29 AT THE EAGLEVILLE CHRISTIAN CHURCH, EAGLEVILLE, MO UNDER THE DIRECTION OF ROBERSON FUNERAL HOME, EAGLEVILLE, MO. BURIAL WILL FOLLOW IN CEDAR HILL CEMETERY, BLYTHEDALE, MO. THE FAMILY WILL RECEIVE FRIENDS FROM 6:00 TO 8:00 P.M. WEDNESDAY AT THE CHURCH. MEMORIAL CONTRIBUTIONS MAY BE MADE TO THE CITY OF LAMONI PARKS AND RECREATION DEPARTMENT IN CARE OF ROBERSON FUNERAL HOME.