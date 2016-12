KANSAS CAR CHASE ENDS IN ST. JOE

A CAR CHASE THAT BEGAN IN KANSAS ENDED WITH A CRASH IN FRONT OF THE WAL-MART STORE ON THE SOUTH BELT HIGHWAY IN ST. JOSEPH TUESDAY NIGHT.

ST. JOSEPH POLICE TOLD OUR REPORTING PARTNERS AT KQ2 IN ST. JOSEPH THAT A DONIPHAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT CHASE ENTERED BUCHANAN COUNTY MISSOURI AND ST. JOSEPH TUESDAY NIGHT BEFORE THE VEHICLE BEING PURSUED CRASHED INTO ANOTHER VEHICLE THAT WAS UNINVOLVED IN THE CHASE.

AUTHORITIES SAY THERE WERE INJURIES IN THE ACCIDENT BUT HAVE NOT GIVEN ANY DETAILS. AT LEAST ONE PERSON WAS TAKEN TO MOSIAC LIFE CARE FOR TREATMENT OF INJURIES.

A PORTION OF THE BELT HIGHWAY WAS SHUT DOWN TUESDAY EVENING WHILE AUTHORITIES WORKED TO CLEAR THE SCENE.