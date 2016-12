A KANSAS CITY WOMAN WAS ARRESTED ON FELONY DRUG CHARGES TUESDAY MORNING IN CLAY COUNTY.

THE HIGHWAY PATROL REPORTS THE ARREST OF 36-YEAR-OLD COURTNEY R. MEYERS AT 6:30 A.M. IN CLAY COUNTY ON CHARGES OF FELONY POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE AS WELL AS POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, SPEEDING, NOT HAVING INSURANCE AND NOT WEARING A SEAT BELT.

MEYERS WAS BOOKED INTO THE CLAY COUNTY JAIL TO AWAIT BOND.