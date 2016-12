A RICHMOND TEEN WAS ARRESTED TUESDAY ON A NUMBER OF MISDEMEANOR WARRANTS.

RICHMOND RESIDENT 17-YEAR-OLD ETHAN S. HENDRICKS WAS ARRESTED AT 4:00 P.M. TUESDAY BY HIGHWAY PATROL TROOPERS WITH TROOP A FOR NOT HAVING INSURANCE AND FAILING TO REGISTER A MOTOR VEHICLE. HE WAS ALSO ARRESTED ON SIX OUTSTANDING RAY COUNTY MISDEMEANOR WARRANTS.

HENDRICKS WAS BOOKED INTO THE RAY COUNTY DETENTION CENTER TO AWAIT BOND.