SERVICES FOR 88-YEAR-OLD DORIS L. BUNSE OF COSBY WILL BE 1:30 P.M. SATURDAY, COSBY ZION UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, COSBY. INTERMENT: COSBY ZION CEMETERY, COSBY. THE FAMILY WILL GATHER WITH FRIENDS 6-8 P.M. FRIDAY, MEIERHOFFER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY.