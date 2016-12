SERVICES FOR 93-YEAR-OLD GERALDINE WEESE OF ALBANY WILL BE 11 A.M. SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31, AT THE ROBERSON-POLLEY CHAPEL, ALBANY, WITH BURIAL IN THE GRANDVIEW CEMETERY, ALBANY. THE FAMILY WILL RECEIVE FRIENDS 6-8 P.M. FRIDAY AT THE CHAPEL, WHERE FRIENDS MAY CALL ANY TIME AFTER 2 P.M. FRIDAY.