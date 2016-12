A KANSAS CITY WOMAN WAS ARRESTED IN RAY COUNTY THIS MORNING IN RAY COUNTY ON DRUG AND DRIVING CHARGES.

THE MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY PATROL SAYS 31-YEAR-OLD KRISTA A. PROFFITT FACES PRELIMINARY CHARGES OF FELONY POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, DISPLAYING LICENSE PLATES OF ANOTHER, FAILING TO REGISTER A MOTOR VEHICLE, NOT HAVING VALID INSURANCE, AND NOT WEARING A SEAT BELT.

PROFFITT ALSO HAD TWO OUTSTANDING WARRANTS IN RAY COUNTY.

SHE WAS TAKEN TO THE RAY COUNTY JAIL.