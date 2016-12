A LAWSON MAN FINDS HIMSELF FACING A FELONY DRUG CHARGE AFTER HIS ARREST WEDNESDAY EVENING BY TROOPERS WITH TROOP A OF THE HIGHWAY PATROL IN RAY COUNTY.

ACCORDING TO THE ARREST REPORT 26-YEAR-OLD LAWSON RESIDENT ROBERT P. POLYS WAS ARRESTED AT 7:56 P.M. ON ONE FELONY COUNT OF POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, ONE COUNT OF POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA AND FAILURE TO REGISTER A MOTOR VEHICLE.

POLYS WAS BOOKED INTO THE RAY COUNTY DETENTION CENTER ON A 24-HOUR HOLD.