LINN COUNTY JANITOR CHARGED WITH HAVING SEX WITH STUDENT

A LINN COUNTY MAN WHO HAD BEEN EMPLOYED AS THE JANITOR AT THE LINN COUNTY R-1 SCHOOL DISTRICT IS NOW FACING A LONG LIST OF FELONY AND MISDEMEANOR CHARGES STEMMING FROM AN ALLEGED SEXUAL AFFAIR WITH A 15-YEAR-OLD STUDENT.

AUTHORITIES SAY THEY RESPONDED TO A RESIDENCE IN BROWNING, MISSOURI ON A CALL OF A RUNAWAY JUVENILE. THE SUBJECT WAS FOUND IN A BATHROOM OF THAT HOME IN AN INTOXICATED STATE.

THE GIRL WAS TAKEN TO SULLIVAN COUNTY HOSPITAL WHERE SHE WAS SHOWN TO HAVE A BLOOD ALCOHOL CONTENT OF .237. DURING HER EXAMINATION SHE DISCLOSED HAVING A SEXUAL RELATIONSHIP WITH 57-YEAR-OLD STEVEN KLINGLER, WHO HAD REPORTEDLY BEEN THE PERSON THAT DROPPED HER OFF AT THE HOME IN BROWNING.

THE VICTIM TOLD AUTHORITIES SHE HELP KLINGLER CLEAN IN THE JANITOR’S CLOSET WHERE THEIR PHYSICAL RELATIONSHIP BEGAN. THE TWO ALLEGEDLY HAD SEX MULTIPLE TIMES BETWEEN AUGUST 2015 AND JULY 2016. THE VICTIM ALLEGES KLINGLER SUPPLIED HER WITH ALCOHOL AND XANEX IN EXCHANGE FOR SEX.

KLINGER NOW FACES SIX FELONY COUNTS INCLUDING DISTRIBUTING A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE TO A MINOR, 2nd DEGREE STATUTORY SODOMY, 2nd DEGREE STATUTORY RAPE, SEXUAL MISCONDUCT OR ATTEMPT INVOLVING A CHILD UNDER THE AGE OF 15, ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A CHILD, AND POSSESSION OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY. HE ALSO FACES TWO MISDEMEANOR CHARGES OF 2nd DEGREE CHILD MOLESTATION AND SUPPLYING LIQUOR TO A MINOR.

KLINGER IS BEING HELD ON A CASH-ONLY BOND OF $100,000