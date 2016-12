MAN WHO LED POLICE ON CHASE TUESDAY NIGHT CHARGED

THE MAN WHO LED AUTHORITIES ON A CHASE FROM KANSAS INTO ST. JOSEPH, BEFORE CAUSING A SERIOUS ACCIDENT ON THE SOUTH BELT HIGHWAY TUESDAY NIGHT IS NOW FACING A FELONY CHARGE.

ST. JOSEPH RESIDENT 26-YEAR-OLD SLADE MILLER WAS OFFICIALLY CHARGED WEDNESDAY WITH CLASS C FELONY DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED AND DRIVING WITH A REVOKED LICENSE.

ON TUESDAY NIGHT, DONIPHAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES TRIED TO STOP MILLER FOR A BROKEN TAILLIGHT AND IMPROPER TAGS, BUT INSTEAD FOUND THEMSELVES IN A CHASE THAT CROSSED THE KANSAS STATE LINE INTO MISSOURI BEFORE ULTIMATELY ENDING WITH A CRASH IN FRONT OF THE SOUTH BELT HIGHWAY WAL-MART IN ST. JOSEPH.

AUTHORITIES SAY THE CHASE ENDED WHEN MILLER RAN A RED LIGHT AND SLAMMED INTO ANOTHER VEHICLE. A MAN AND INFANT IN THAT VEHICLE WERE TRANSPORTED TO THE HOSPITAL WITH WHAT WERE DESCRIBED AS NON-LIFE-THREATENING BUT POTENTIALLY SERIOUS INJURIES.

BOND FOR MILLER, WHO HAS THREE PREVIOUS DWI CONVICTIONS IN 2006, 2012 AND 2013, HAS SET AT $1,000 AND HE IS ORDERED TO HAVE NO ALCOHOL, ILLEGAL DRUGS, NOT TO ABUSE PRESCRIPTION DRUGS, SUBMIT TO DRUG TESTING AND MUST HAVE A SCRAM DEVICE PRIOR TO HIS RELEASE FROM JAIL. HIS ARRAIGNMENT IS SET FOR FRIDAY.