PATROL URGES SAFE TRAVELS FOR NEW YEARS

THE MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY PATROL WANTS TO REMIND MOTORISTS TO MAKE GOOD DECISION AND DRIVE SAFELY AS YOU CELEBRATE THE NEW YEAR’S HOLIDAY.

LAST YEAR OVER THE NEW YEAR’S HOLIDAY COUNTING PERIOD, THERE WERE 954 TRAFFIC CRASHES, WHICH INJURED 364 PEOPLE AND LEFT SEVEN PEOPLE DEAD DURING THE COUNTING PERIOD. THE 2017 NEW YEAR’S HOLIDAY COUNTING PERIOD IS FROM 6 P.M. ON FRIDAY, DECEMBER 30, 2016, UNTIL 11:59 P.M. ON MONDAY, JANUARY 2, 2017.

IF YOUR PLANS INCLUDE ALCOHOL REMEMBER TO DESIGNATE A SOBER DRIVER OR TAKE A TAXI OR ANY ONE OF A NUMBER OF RIDE SHARE PROGRAMS.

ALSO REMEMBER TO BUCKLE UP, OBEY ALL TRAFFIC LAWS AND TO BE A BE A COURTEOUS DRIVER. WHEN IN DOUBT, YIELD THE RIGHT-OF-WAY.

IF FACED WITH A TRAFFIC EMERGENCY, MOTORISTS CAN CONTACT THE MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY PATROL AT 1-800-525-5555 OR *55 ON A CELLULAR PHONE. THIS EMERGENCY NUMBER WILL RING INTO THE NEAREST HIGHWAY PATROL HEADQUARTERS.