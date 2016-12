MO-DOT IS REMINDING DRIVERS THAT CREWS WILL BE CLOSING ALL EAST AND WESTBOUND LANES OF ROUTE 45 BETWEEN BRIGHTWELL ROAD AND TIMBER RIDGE DRIVE IN PLATTE COUNTY BEGINNING TUESDAY, JANUARY 3, 2017.

THIS WILL BE A 24 HOUR A DAY SEVEN DAY A WEEK CLOSURE AND MOTORISTS WILL NEED TO FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE AROUND THE PROJECT.

THIS WORK IS PART OF THE ROUTE 45 WIDENING PROJECT, WHICH WILL CONTINUE THROUGH THE ENTIRE YEAR OF 2017.