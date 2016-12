A DES MOINES, IOWA WOMAN WAS ARRESTED THIS (FRIDAY) MORNING IN HARRISON COUNTY ON DRUG AND DRIVING CHARGES.

THE MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY PATROL SAYS 19-YEAR-OLD JENNIFER H. VANG FACES PRELIMINARY CHARGES OF SPEEDING (104/70) AND POSSESSION OF UP TO 35 GRAMS OF MARIJUANA.

VANG WAS TAKEN TO THE HARRISON COUNTY JAIL.