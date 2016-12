MINIMUM WAGE WORKERS SET FOR A RAISE THIS WEEKEND

MISSOURI’S LOWEST PAID EMPLOYEES WILL SEE A LITTLE BUMP ON THEIR PAYCHECKS BEGINING SUNDAY WHEN A SMALL MINIMUM WAGE INCREASE GOES INTO EFFECT.

THE STATE CURRENTLY MANDATES A MINIMUM WAGE OF $7.65 PER HOUR. ON SUNDAY JANURARY 1st THAT WAGE WILL INCREASE BY A NICKLE TO $7.70 PER HOUR, THE FIRST INCREASE OF ANY KIND SINCE 2015.

THE CURRENT FEDERAL MINNIMUM WAGE IS $7.25 PER HOUR, A RATE THAT HAS NOT CHANGED SINCE JULY 2009. MISSOURI IS ONE OF 20 STATE’S THAT WILL SEE AN INCREASE IN MINIMUM WAGE AT THE NEW YEAR.

THE MISSOURI INCREASE COMES FROM A LAW PASSED TEN YEARS AGO THAT SET THE WAGE AT $6.50 AN HOUR IN 2007 AND PROVIDED FOR AN ANNUAL COST OF LIVING ADJUSTMENT IF NEEDED.