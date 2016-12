NEW NATIONAL GUARD TRAINING AREA COMING TO BUCHANAN COUNTY

A NEW NATIONAL GUARD TRAINING AREA WILL BE BUILT ON LAND TRANSFERRED TO THE MISSOURI NATIONAL GUARD THURSDAY DURING A CEREMONY IN BUCHANAN COUNTY.

BUCHANAN COUNTY OFFICIALS TRANSFER 46 ACRES OF LAND IN NORTHERN BUCHANAN COUNTY INTO THE OWNERSHIP OF THE NATIONAL GUARD WHO WILL USE THE AREA TO CONSTRUCT A NEW TRAINING AREA. PLANS FOR THE NEW TRAINING FACILITY WOULD INCLUDE BARRACKS AND FIRING RANGES.

THE SITE, WHICH WILL BE ONE OF FOUR NEW TRAINING AREAS FOR THE NATIONAL GUARD IN MISSOURI, IS LOCATED ON U.S. HIGHWAY 169 NEAR THE INTERSECTION WITH INTERSTATE 29.

THE NATIONAL GUARD SAYS BUILDINGS COULD BE UP AND IN PLACE AS SOON AS THIS SUMMER.