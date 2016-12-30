Pet of the Week – Emma

“Hi”, my name is Emma and I’m an 8 year old Shepard mix. I came to the Puppies for Parole program at CRCC to learn basic obedience and manners. I’m a loving dog that really enjoys people and I bond to my handlers. I am a big furry ball of love and cuddles and I love other animals.. I am already fixed, house trained and up to date with shots. I do have a limp and would do best in a home without children or hyper dogs.

To adopt Emma, go to www.adoptapet.com and type in the Cameron Zip Code, 64429. Or, if you prefer, you can call Kathy at (816) 752-2295. Thanks to all our listeners, and especially Cameron Veterinary Clinic for the GREAT response to the program!