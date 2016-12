SENATOR BLUNT BRINGING BACK MORE MOBILE OFFICE STOPS

MEMBERS OF SENATOR ROY BLUNT’S STAFF WILL BE HOLDING MOBILE OFFICE STOPS IN MID-JANUARY TO GIVE CITIZENS A CHANCE TO DISCUSS THEIR QUESTIONS AND CONCERNS WITH THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT ONE-ON-ONE WITH A MEMBER OF THE STAFF.

THE FIRST OF THE MOBILE OFFICE STOPS WILL BE HELD ON TUESDAY, JANUARY 10th FROM 9:30 UNTIL 10:30 A.M. AT THE BUCHANAN COUNTY COURTHOUSE LOCATED AT 411 JULES STREET IN ST. JOSEPH.

TWO DAYS LATER ON THURSDAY JANUARY 12th, THE SENATORS STAFF HAS THREE STOPS PLANNED IN THE LISTENING AREA. THE FIRST STOP THAT DAY WILL BE FROM 9:00 UNTIL 10:00 A.M. AT THE CLINTON COUNTY COURTHOUSE, LOCATED AT 211 NORTH MAIN STREET IN PLATTSBURG.

FROM 10:30 UNTIL 11:30 A.M. THAT MORNING A SECOND MOBILE OFFICE IS SET FOR THE CALDWELL COUNTY COURTHOUSE, LOCATED AT 49 EAST MAIN IN KINGSTON.

THE FINAL SCHEDULED STOP THAT DAY WILL BE IN RICHMOND AT THE RAY COUNTY COURTHOUSE FROM 1 UNTIL 2 P.M.

SENATOR BLUNT’S COLUMBIA OFFICE OF CONSTITUENT SERVICES ALSO EXTENDS ONE-ON-ONE SERVICE TO ALL MISSOURIANS WHO HAVE AN ISSUE WITH A FEDERAL AGENCY OR NEED ADDITIONAL ASSISTANCE. TO THAT OFFICE CALL AT (573) 442-8151