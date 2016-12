UNION STAR MAN KILLED IN THURSDAY AFTERNOON ACCIDENT

A UNION STAR MAN IS DEAD AFTER A TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN ANDREW COUNTY THURSDAY AFTERNOON.

ACCORDING TO THE MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY PATROL, THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED AT ABOUT 4:30 P.M. WHEN 60-YEAR-OLD JAMES EVANS WAS TRAVELING NORTH ON U.S. HIGHWAY 169 ABOUT THREE MILES OUTSIDE OF UNION STAR.

TROOPERS SAY HE CROSSED THE CENTER LINE AND CRASHED INTO THE SIDE OF AN ONCOMING VEHICLE BEING DRIVEN BY 32-YEAR-OLD ERIC TAMBOLI OF BELTON, MISSOURI.

THE EVANS VEHICLE STRUCK THE TAMBOLI VEHICLE BEHIND THE DRIVERS DOOR, OVER TURNING IT OFF THE WEST SIDE OF THE ROADWAY. THE EVANS VEHICLE SPUN OFF OF THE WEST SIDE OF THE ROADWAY.

EVANS WAS WEARING A SEAT BELT BUT WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE. TAMBOLI, WHO WAS NOT WEARING A SEAT BELT, SUFFERED MINOR INJURIES AND WAS TAKEN BY ANDREW COUNTY AMBULANCE TO MOSAIC LIFE CARE FOR TREATMENT.