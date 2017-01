FUNERAL SERVICES FOR 71 YEAR OLD CAROL ANN KINDER OF CLEARFIELD, FORMERLY OF HATFIELD, MO WILL BE 10AM WEDNESDAY MORNING AT THE AREA BIBLE FELLOWSHIP CHURCH IN CLEARFIELD, IOWA WITH BURIAL IN THE PAYNE CEMETERY IN HATFIELD, MO. OPEN VIEWING WILL BE HELD AT THE AREA BIBLE FELLOWSHIP CHURCH IN CLEARFIELD TUESDAY FROM 2 TO 8PM, WITH THE FAMILY PRESENT AT THE CHURCH TUESDAY EVENING FROM 5 TO 8PM. A MEMORIAL FUND HAS BEEN ESTABLISHED IN HER NAME TO BE DECIDED LATER. ONLINE CONDOLENCES MAY BE LEFT AT armstrongfh.com.