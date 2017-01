UNION STAR ACCIDENT KILLS ONE

A UNION STAR RESIDENT WAS FATALLY INJURED IN A TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN ANDREW COUNTY SATURDAY AFTERNOON. THE HIGHWAY PATROL REPORTS THAT 60 YEAR OLD JAMES EVANS OF UNION STAR WAS NORTHBOUND AND 32 YEAR OLD ERIC TAMBOLI OF BELTON, MO WAS SOUTHBOUND ON US 169, 3 MILES WEST OF UNION STAR. THE EVANS VEHICLE CROSSED THE CENTER LINE AND STRUCK THE TAMBOLI VEHICLE BEHIND THE DRIVERS SIDE DOOR. THE TAMBOLI VEHICLE OVERTURNED OFF THE WEST SIDE OF THE ROAD ON ITS WHEELS FACING SOUTH. THE EVANS VEHICLE SPUN OFF THE WEST SIDE OF THE ROAD, COMING TO A REST ON ITS WHEELS FACING SOUTH. EVANS WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE. TAMBOLI RECEIVED MINOR INJURIES AND WAS TAKEN BY THE ANDREW COUNTY AMBULANCE TO MOSAIC IN ST JOSEPH. THE ACCIDENT OCCURRED AROUND 4:30PM SATURDAY AFTERNOON. THE ANDREW COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE AND UNION STAR FIRE DEPARTMENT ASSISTED THE HIGHWAY PATROL.