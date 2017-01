56TH WESTERN FARM SHOW COMING TO KC

THE WESTERN FARM SHOW COMES TO KANSAS CITY IN A FEW WEEKS. THE EVENT WILL BE HELD AT THE AMERICAN ROYAL COMPLEX IN KANSAS CITY. KEN DEAN IS THE SHOW MANAGER FOR WHAT WILL BE THE 56TH WESTERN FARM SHOW.

THE FARM SHOW WILL INCLUDE THOUSANDS OF FEET OF SHOWROOM SPACE DEDICATED TO NEW EQUIPMENT DISPLAYS AND OTHER FARM AND RANCH SERVICE PRODUCTS. THE EVENT WILL ALSO INCLUDE A LOW-STRESS LIVESTOCK HANDLING DEMONSTRATION ON THE SATURDAY OF THE SHOW. THERE WILL ALSO BE A FAMILY LIVING CENTER THAT WILL OFFER CLOTHING, CRAFTS, FOOD, AND HEALTH AND FOOD DECOR PRODUCTS. MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THE WESTERN FARM SHOW CAN BE FOUND AT westernfarmshow.com.