BUCHANAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE INVESTIGATING ROBBERY

THE BUCHANAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS INVESTIGATING A REPORTED ROBBERY FROM FRIDAY.

THE SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT SAYS A MAN REPORTED BEING ROBBED AT GUNPOINT AND DROPPED OFF NEAR HIGHWAY H-H AND 66TH ROAD, NEAR RUSHVILLE, BETWEEN 11:00 AND MIDNIGHT FRIDAY EVENING.

ATCHISON POLICE RECOVERED EVIDENCE, INCLUDING FINDING THE GETAWAY VEHICLE, AND ARE NOW ASSISTING BUCHANAN COUNTY AUTHORITIES IN THE CASE.

AUTHORITIES SAY THEY HAVE IDENTIFIED A SUSPECT, DESCRIBED ONLY AS A BLACK MALE, AT THIS TIME.

ANYONE WITH ANY FURTHER INFORMATION IS ASKED TO CONTACT THE BUCHANAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.