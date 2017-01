CHELSEA DEWEY NAMED MIAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CO-PLAYER OF THE WEEK

MISSOURI WESTERN’S CHELSEA DEWEY, AN EAST BUCHANAN GRADUATE, AND EMPORIA STATE’S KELLY MOTEN WERE NAMED MONDAY AFTERNOON AS THE MIAA CO-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL ATHLETES OF THE WEEK.

DEWEY LED MISSOURI WESTERN TO AN UPSET WIN AT PREVIOUSLY UNBEATEN AND NUMBER 19-RANKED CENTRAL OKLAHOMA. THE SENIOR GUARD SCORED A TEAM-HIGH 17 POINTS AND DISHED OUT A TEAM-HIGH SIX ASSISTS IN THE WIN.

DEWEY SHARES THE HONRO WITH KELLY MOTEN OF EMPORIA STATE, WHO SCORED 27 POINTS WITH SEVEN ASSISTS, FOUR REBOUNDS AND FOUR STEALS IN THE #5 LADY HORNETS 78-70 WIN AT #3 PITTSBURG STATE.

THE MISSOURI WESTENR MEN AND WOMEN HOST PITTSBURG STATE TONIGHT AT HTE FIELDHOUSE IN ST. JOSEPH.