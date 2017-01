SERVICES FOR 69-YEAR-OLD GARY HENLEY OF MERCER WILL BE 11:00 A.M. THURSDAY, JANUARY 5, AT THE ASSEMBLY OF GOD CHURCH, MERCER, MO WITH PASTOR RALPH PEERY OFFICIATING. BURIAL WITH MILITARY RITES WILL FOLLOW IN EARLY CEMETERY, MERCER, MO. THE FAMILY WILL RECEIVE FRIENDS FROM 6:00 TO 7:00 P.M. WEDNESDAY AT THE ROBERSON FUNERAL HOME, PRINCETON, MO . MEMORIAL CONTRIBUTIONS MAY BE MADE TO THE MERCER ASSEMBLY OF GOD CHURCH BUILDING FUND IN CARE OF ROBERSON FUNERAL HOME.