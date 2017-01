ONE SAINT JOSEPH HOME IS DAMAGED AFTER A REPORTED GREASE FIRE LATE MONDAY NIGHT.

SAINT JOSEPH FIRE CREWS SAY THEY RESPONDED TO 19TH AND CLAY AROUND 11:00 MONDAY EVENING IN RESPONSE TO A KITCHEN FIRE.

AUTHORITIES SAY NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED AND THE FIRE DID NOT SPREAD OUTSIDE OF THE KITCHEN.

CREWS ARE CONTINUING TO INVESTIGATE AND ASSESS HOW MUCH DAMAGE WAS CAUSED.